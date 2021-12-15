‘No Time to Die’ featurette highlights James Bond’s exciting locations

Fans of James Bond know that the character’s appeal lies in everything from his charisma, charm, and courage to his transportation, the company he keeps, and of course the exotic locations he travels to.

Being a secret agent is glamorous in Bond’s world, and through his expeditions, fans have gotten to see a wondrous world and a plethora of exotic locales. Bond is the “it” guy with a top-tier lifestyle, and it’s fun to travel along with him to the many scenic vistas he gets to traverse.

In the latest Bond installment, No Time To Die, fans are greeted with an opening scene unlike those of previous films. The scene, as well as several locations that Bond visits during the film, are discussed in a new featurette debuted by Comicbook.com earlier today.

James Bond Heads To Italy In New No Time To Die Set Photos 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The featurette showcases the importance of Bond’s travels to these stunning locations and even gives fans inside knowledge on what it takes to shoot some of these incredible scenes.

Comicbook.com also revealed some of the bonus features and extras, with added commentary on the locations Bond visits included on the No Time To Die 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD options:

“Anatomy of a Scene: Matera”

“Keeping It Real: The Action of No Time to Die“

“A Global Journey”

“Designing Bond”

“Being James Bond” (4K UHD Only)

No Time To Die will be available for purchase on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on Dec. 21, so if you’re still looking for a gift for the Bond lover in your life, this one is a must-have.