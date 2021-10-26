What do you get when you mix a group of teenagers with no direct tie to anyone, a camp where the goal is to break you of an addiction to technology, and terror hiding out in the woods?

You get Nobody Sleeps In The Woods Tonight, a Netflix horror movie that premiered in 2020 and spooked audiences with a terrifying storyline and spine-tingling evil hiding in the trees.

In the first film, Nobody Sleeps In The Woods Tonight, a group of young adults is sent to a sleepaway camp to break them of their addictions to technology and help them deal with suppressed trauma.

Nobody Sleeps In The Woods 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, it isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, and soon, the teenagers are subjected to danger in the woods and, with no escape option, have to hide or fight to survive.

Maybe they should have been left to their own devices.

Nobody Sleeps In The Woods Tonight II hits Netflix tomorrow and will be the perfect addition to your weekend binge.

The synopsis for the film is as follows: (spoiler alert if you’ve yet to see the first movie).

When something horrible happens to the only survivor of a bloody massacre, an insecure rookie cop must overcome his fears to stop further carnage.

Part two promises to hold slasher horror and evil lurking around every corner. You might not want to plan any camping trips for a while after you watch Nobody Sleeps In The Woods Tonight II.