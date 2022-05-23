Not everyone is hyped for the MCU’s upcoming Phase Four slate

For the first time in a long time, there seems to be some dissension in the ranks regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Phase Four output, with fans growing increasingly divided over the latest batch of film and television content, in particular with regards to where it’s all supposed to be heading in the long run.

While there have been plenty of criticisms aimed at the lack of cohesion across the feature film and Disney Plus slate ranging from Black Widow to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, just as many folks are equal parts curious and excited by the unpredictability of it all, especially when the notion of alternate realities and timelines are in play, and making a huge impact already.

We haven’t even reached the halfway point of 2022 yet, but the discourse has been raging all year long, something that’s only set to continue with Ms. Marvel, Thor: Love and Thunder, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special due to arrive by the end of December.

One MCU supporter in particular has said what a lot of people are thinking, by admitting the next batch of projects to hit the big and small screens is generating plenty of worry.

I’m scared about every single one of these. pic.twitter.com/2JxzV0Fiv3 — Di. (@HailEternal) May 22, 2022

Everything that was also wrong with Ragnarok lol — Flilis Skywalker 🇧🇷 💛❤💙🤍 (@flilisoffexegol) May 22, 2022

bruh, wakanda forever i am afraid of what they are going to do with this movie, without chadwick this movie cant be good, btw marvel should do something like in memory of chadwick boseman in the beggining of the movie — Kana de pesca (@KanaPesca) May 22, 2022

Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk, I can understand being concerned about, since there's not a lot of precedent for these characters or creative teams. I'm hopeful, but hard to say.



Waititi and Coogler, though? Not worried at all. Those two have stellar track records, Marvel or no. — Chad he/him (@Chad_Wikk) May 22, 2022

Ever since they revealed any other character before lady thor and how they massacred Valkyrie….. yeah he's not doing too good. — Psycho Symmetry (@BigBB21) May 23, 2022

I only have like 10% worry for Thor

70% worry for Ms. Marvel

50% worry for She-Hulk

50% worry BP — Spector The Critic (@Sorazure15) May 22, 2022

I’m more worried about BP2. I wanna see how they handle loosing Boseman and where they go with the story. I trust Marvel, but still hesitant.



Wasn’t a fan of Thor 3, kinda on the ropes of Thor 4 as well.



The rest, time will tell. — Marquis Senju-Uchiha (@SenjuBloodline) May 22, 2022

I have faith in Thor. Taika's mom survived cancer so I know he will take care of that. She Hulk is a tricky character and the discourse (her buff, CGI) will be annoying. Black Panther, while it sucks that T'Challa is no more, I feel Ryan will put his heart and soul into it. — Lewis Jones NOT A SCOOPER (@LewisJo58265023) May 22, 2022

Ms. Marvel’s change in powers, the ropey She-Hulk CGI, and the absence of Chadwick Boseman from the Black Panther sequel have been regular concerns among the MCU faithful, but at least we’ll have a much better idea of how Thor: Love and Thunder is shaping up later today when the first full-length trailer arrives.