Not everyone is hyped for the MCU’s upcoming Phase Four slate
For the first time in a long time, there seems to be some dissension in the ranks regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Phase Four output, with fans growing increasingly divided over the latest batch of film and television content, in particular with regards to where it’s all supposed to be heading in the long run.
While there have been plenty of criticisms aimed at the lack of cohesion across the feature film and Disney Plus slate ranging from Black Widow to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, just as many folks are equal parts curious and excited by the unpredictability of it all, especially when the notion of alternate realities and timelines are in play, and making a huge impact already.
We haven’t even reached the halfway point of 2022 yet, but the discourse has been raging all year long, something that’s only set to continue with Ms. Marvel, Thor: Love and Thunder, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special due to arrive by the end of December.
One MCU supporter in particular has said what a lot of people are thinking, by admitting the next batch of projects to hit the big and small screens is generating plenty of worry.
Ms. Marvel’s change in powers, the ropey She-Hulk CGI, and the absence of Chadwick Boseman from the Black Panther sequel have been regular concerns among the MCU faithful, but at least we’ll have a much better idea of how Thor: Love and Thunder is shaping up later today when the first full-length trailer arrives.