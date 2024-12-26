‘Not organised crime’: The director of ‘Home Alone’ revealed why the McCallisters could afford such a huge house

The holidays are here, so it’s time to cozy up with our favorite festive movies. Home Alone, one of the most iconic holiday staples, is a favorite for most households.

Recommended Videos

And speaking of households, Kevin McCallister was part of a pretty big one. In fact, beyond him outsmarting two bumbling burglars, he turned his family’s grand Chicago home into a battlefield of epic booby traps. But how in the world did the McCallisters afford that gigantic house? They must have been pretty loaded, right? And it’s not just the house. The McCallisters also managed to fly their entire extended family to Paris for Christmas. If that doesn’t scream “ridiculously wealthy,” what does? Naturally, the internet has run wild with theories, and the most entertaining one is… organized crime.

The internet’s mob connection theory

The dad was a hitman. Look at how good Kevin was at preparing traps. Runs in the family. — Vegi (@VegiVoorhees) December 25, 2024

Fans on social media have had a field day imagining the McCallisters’ backstory. Some are convinced the family must have mob ties. One commenter joked: “The dad was a hitman. Look how good Kevin is at setting traps. Clearly, it runs in the family.” Another pointed out, “Flying everyone to Paris? That’s mob money if I’ve ever seen it.” It’s a hilarious theory that’s stuck around for years, so much so that it’s become a running joke in the Home Alone fandom. But is there any truth to it?

Chris Columbus clears the air

Image via 20th Century Studios

Luckily, we don’t have to keep guessing forever. Chris Columbus, the director of Home Alone, finally addressed this burning question during an episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast. While reflecting on the making of the holiday classic, Columbus took some time to explain how the McCallisters could afford their lavish lifestyle. Columbus revealed: “Back then, John [Hughes, the writer] and I had a conversation about it, and we decided on what the jobs were.”

According to him, Catherine O’Hara’s character, Kate McCallister, was “a very successful fashion designer.” Those mannequins in the basement that Kevin uses to fool Harry and Marv were not just random props. They were a hint at Kate’s career in fashion. As for John Heard’s Peter McCallister, Columbus admitted he couldn’t remember the specifics.

The father could have, based on John Hughes’ own experience, worked in advertising… Not organized crime—even though there was, at the time, a lot of organized crime in Chicago.

Despite Columbus’s clarification, fans aren’t ready to let go of their mafia theories. “He’s the director and doesn’t remember what the dad did for work?” one fan quipped online. Others pointed out that Columbus’s explanation still doesn’t address everything. Even with Columbus’s insights, the McCallister family’s wealth remains a topic of playful debate. And honestly, who doesn’t love a little holiday mystery?

At the end of the day, Home Alone is a movie, and maybe we’re not meant to know all the details. That’s just part of its charm. It’s fun to imagine the McCallisters’ lavish lifestyle and dream up wild backstories for their wealth. So, if you’re watching Home Alone again this holiday, go ahead and indulge in the theories and watch the story change. Just have it at the back of your mind, that it’s probably not organized crime.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy