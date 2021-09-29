Now Screaming: Amazon Prime’s Curated Horror Content Collection

Streaming is becoming almost as fashionable during Halloween time as screaming now-a-days and you can bet Amazon Prime Video is getting in on the fun — and the puns — when it comes to curating content in October.

The streaming giant has created a special dedicated collection for the spooky season featuring all their best horror content, called Now Screaming.

Billed as “the ultimate destination for horror fans,” the collection includes upcoming Amazon Originals like The Manor (premiering 10/8), Bingo Hell (premiering 10/01) and the television series for I Know What You Did Last Summer (premiering 10/15), according to Bloody Disgusting. In addition, the entire I Know What You Did Last Summer film series of which the TV show is based will also be available to watch, as well as other horror classics.

Below is a selection of just of the horror titles available on the platform:

Suspiria (2018)

The Lighthouse

We Are Still Here

The Taking of Deborah Logan

The Collector

30 Days of Night

Ju-on

Bloodthirsty

Bit

The Monster Squad

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2

Jennifer’s Body

Lake Mungo

The Fog (1980)

Slither

House of 1000 Corpses

The Lords of Salem

Fire in the Sky

The above list only scratches the surface, however, so if you want to browse even more of the selection, check out Amazon Prime Video‘s Now Screaming collection right here.