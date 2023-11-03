‘Number two is better than number one in every single aspect’: The sequel to one of the worst movies in history promises to clear a very low bar

Having recently promised that the follow-up is going to be 10 times bigger and better than its predecessor in every respect, you’d hope the team behind the Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey sequel are fully aware that 10 times zero is still a big fat zero.

Certified twice over as one of the worst feature films to have ever been willed into existence, the fact the risible slasher was insanely profitable has ensured that we’re going to be subjected to at least one more of them. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, producer Scott Jeffrey nonetheless promised that the exceedingly low bar set by the original is set to be cleared with ease.

Image via Jagged Edge Productions

“It truly is much better. Last year, we made about 45 films, and the Winnie-the-Pooh one was just one on a conveyor belt. We just saw on Twitter that Winnie-the-Pooh had gone into the public domain and thought “Okay cool, we’ll do that in April.” But now we’re in a position where the sequel has turned out really well. We had a substantially higher budget than the first. And we’ve got a little problem at the moment because there are too many deaths in it!”

Writer and director Rhys Frake-Waterfield echoed those sentiments, even if it’s common knowledge that some turds simply cannot be polished under any circumstances.

“Number two is better than number one in every single aspect. Because we’ve gone into this knowing on what platform scale it’s going, whereas in the first one, we didn’t really have much of an idea. We obviously didn’t expect it to go to the masses it did. This time we’ve gone into it knowing that will happen, so a lot more time can be dedicated towards it.”

Set for a Valentine’s Day 2024 release because reasons, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey will be back and no doubt just as lucrative as its forebear, but will it actually be better? Who knows, but it surely can’t be any worse.