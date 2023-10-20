The sequel to one of the worst movies in history is ‘over 10 times’ more expensive than the first, but even if it’s 10 times better it’ll still suck

Even though it was officially welcomed into the club for the worst movies ever made by both Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey still proved to be certifiable sensation that turned an enormous profit at the box office.

Made for just $100,000, writer and director Rhys Frake-Waterfield cinematic sack of crap hauled in over $5 million from theaters, and it’s no doubt continued to turn a tidy penny on digital and VOD, too. Naturally, a second installment was announced shortly afterwards, but perhaps the worst thing to emerge from Blood and Honey was the newfound craze for reinventing public domain characters best known for being the stars of children’s stories as bloodthirsty murderers.

Image via Altitude Film Distribution

With the follow-up having wrapped shooting and eying a questionable release date on Valentine’s Day next year, Variety quizzed Frake-Waterfield on what’s in store for unsuspecting audiences, and it sounds as though we can expect the Hundred Acre Wood residents to up the ante significantly.

“In comparison to the first film everything’s stepped up massively. It’s a horror film. A lot of the times people are going there for the death scenes and for those elements and we’ve really upped the ante. I think the last time I did a count there was over 30 deaths in the movie, which is quite substantial compared to most movies. I think that’s at least over three times what the first film had and there’s various massacres and stuff. So there’s a lot of blood and a lot of gore. It’s magnitudes higher compared to what it was on the first film. It’s over 10 times what it was.”

10 times more expensive is one thing, but will it be 10 times better? That depends on your mileage, because at the end of the day, 10 times zero is still zero.