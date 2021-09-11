Ocean’s Eleven Star Andy Garcia Set To Join The Expendables 4 Cast

Andy Garcia is the latest actor to have joined the fourth installment of The Expendables series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Ocean’s Eleven alum will be working alongside Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Foxx, and Tony Jaa. In addition to the newcomers, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, and Sylvester Stallone will reprise their roles from the previous three films.

The Expendables, which initially began back in 2010, was a film about notable mercenaries ordered with a task to overthrow a Latin American dictator that is being controlled by an ex-CIA agent.

Back In August, Sylvester Stallone confirmed that the film would be having a fourth installment after sharing a fan’s tattoo of his character Barney Ross. The 75-year-old said while also revealing when shooting will begin, “This tattoo had to hurt! Off to shoot the spinoff of EXPENDABLES ( Temp. working title is, Christmas Story ) in OCT.” This initial announcement comes seven years after the third film was released.

Although it is unclear who Garcia will portray, or how big his acting role will be in The Expendables 4, it is being reported this new gig is fresh off the Cuban native’s recent job the remake of the 1991’s classic Father of the Bride. Garcia, who also serves as a producer of the movie, plays the lead role.