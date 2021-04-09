Listen: Mortal Kombat Reboot Theme Remixes The Classic Original

The official theme song for this year’s live-action Mortal Kombat reboot is now available for a listen and it’s an absolute banger.

In an accompanying press release, Benjamin Wallfisch (Golden Globe, Emmy and Grammy-nominated composer for the likes of It and Shazam!) is named as the artist behind the beats you’ll be hearing when the movie opens later this month, with the crowning achievement being a tune that many fans of the series will already be intimately familiar with. “Techno Syndrome,” a track recorded by The Immortals for Paul W. S. Anderson’s original 1995 adaptation, has been updated and “elevated,” says director Simon McQuoid, who recalls how Ben’s musical talents frequently blew his mind on a near daily basis.

While produced and performed by Wallfisch, Tom Norris is credited as mixing and mastering “Techno Syndrome 2021” and you can give it a listen for yourself via the embed above.

More than familiar with the franchise’s legacy, Wallfisch reveals that he was “very aware” of the considerable expectation placed on him and immediately knew that the right call was to reinvent a “piece of music so much part of the DNA of the game and the original movies.” The end result, he says, incorporates electronic dance music, with the final product intended to sound modern yet nostalgic. As for when you can get your hands on a copy, the entire soundtrack will be available to purchase on April 16th, the date on which Warner Bros. had originally intended to release the film prior to it suffering a short one-week delay.

In the meantime, we want to know what you make of Mortal Kombat‘s headline track. Love it? Hate it? Sound off in the usual place below!