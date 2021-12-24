Official ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ merch features returning fan favorite

This article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home

Amidst all the chaotic fun of Spider-Man: No Way Home, there was one cameo in particular that made longtime MCU fans ecstatically happy.

In 2018, Disney was preparing to enter the lucrative streaming market, putting them in direct competition with Netflix. This meant the long-running Marvel/Netflix partnership had to end, and all of their collaborative shows were canceled regardless of quality.

Most painful to see go was Daredevil, which remains one of the best things the studio has ever put out. But now, with a contractually obligated two-year moratorium over, Marvel Studios have brought the characters back. Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin made a show-stopping comeback in Hawkeye, and Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock popped up in No Way Home, in a moment now immortalized in official merch.

With Peter in legal trouble, Murdock (who knows a thing or two about the importance of a secret identity) stepped up to represent him. In an audience-pleasing moment, a Mysterio supporter hurled a brick through the window and Murdock neatly grabbed it out of the air. His explanation? “I’m a really good lawyer”.

Kevin Feige has assured us this won’t be the last we see of Murdock in the MCU. My bet is that he’s going to play a role in upcoming Disney Plus show Echo. This will follow Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez, who we last saw getting her revenge on Kingpin in the Hawkeye season finale. The street-level setting and characters leave the door wide open for Daredevil’s in-costume return, so let’s hope we get confirmation soon.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters now.