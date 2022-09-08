If you’ve been on the internet in the last little while or have eyes, you have likely seen the drama swirling around Olivia Wilde’s new film Don’t Worry Darling. There have been spit stories, feuds, disputed firings, and, now, Wilde is speaking out even more in a new Vanity Fair interview.

While the 38-year-old previously said “the internet feeds itself” in regards to rumors surrounding the film, including an alleged falling out with star Florence Pugh, Wilde addressed the rumors in the new interview. She says she was blown away by Pugh’s performance, that it is nonsense she left Jason Sudeikis for Pugh’s co-star Harry Styles, and praises boyfriend Styles’ “fearless” commitment to the production (while directing a barb towards trained actors).

“My thing with Harry was that I knew he was fearless. I’d rather work with a non-actor who’s fearless than a trained actor who is full of hang-ups and baggage and judgment. What I love about working with singers and dancers is they commit 100 percent because, as a dancer, if you don’t commit 100 percent, you get hurt. With singers, it’s the same. If they sing at 30 percent, that song doesn’t work. I think actors sometimes think they can get away with 30 percent.”

The film, Wilde’s second as a director after 2019’s Booksmart, is currently rated 44 percent rotten on Rotten Tomatoes and described in early reviews as a muddled rehash of other ideas, though the performance of purported rival Pugh has been praised along with the film’s behind-the-scenes crew.

Don’t Worry Darling officially opens Sept. 23 in the United States. There is no word on whether we’ll eventually get a film about the making of the film or at least a juicy tell-all article in The Hollywood Reporter documenting the shoot and the truth of it in its entirety.