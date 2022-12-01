Hugh Jackman’s ‘Logan’ is still sending shockwaves through Hollywood as a smaller, furrier successor emerges from an unexpected source
It’s been eleven years since Antonio Banderas’ Puss in Boots last graced our screens in a surprisingly fun solo romp. Now the swashbuckling feline is back with the long-in-development Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. The Shrek franchise is still warmly remembered but has now been dormant for a long time and hype around this new entry has been markedly low.
Well, as of last week, some critics have finally got their eyes on it and it’s sounding like Puss in Boots’ new (and possibly final) adventure is a must-watch and that it takes cues from a very unexpected source. The Last Wish is currently sitting at an impressive 92% on the Tomatometer (with a 98% positive audience approval rating), with one review describing it as “the Shrek franchise’s answer to Logan“.
It’s safe to say nobody saw this coming:
Our interest in The Last Wish has suddenly skyrocketed, and the reactions on social media range from intense surprise to bemusement that anything Shrek-related might be held up next to Fox’s ultra-violent moody mutant swansong:
Yes, it’s real.
Shrek is aiming high with this one:
Dark times ahead for this cartoon cat with a fine line in wisecracks:
To be fair, Puss hasn’t let us down yet:
Could we finally get a Shrek 5 that’s, I dunno, their take on The Dark Knight Returns?
We suspect DreamWorks should send this reviewer some flowers to say thanks for the extra tickets sold:
We’ll get to find out for ourselves whether Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is really worthy of being compared to Logan on Dec. 21, 2022.