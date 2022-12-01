It’s been eleven years since Antonio Banderas’ Puss in Boots last graced our screens in a surprisingly fun solo romp. Now the swashbuckling feline is back with the long-in-development Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. The Shrek franchise is still warmly remembered but has now been dormant for a long time and hype around this new entry has been markedly low.

Well, as of last week, some critics have finally got their eyes on it and it’s sounding like Puss in Boots’ new (and possibly final) adventure is a must-watch and that it takes cues from a very unexpected source. The Last Wish is currently sitting at an impressive 92% on the Tomatometer (with a 98% positive audience approval rating), with one review describing it as “the Shrek franchise’s answer to Logan“.

It’s safe to say nobody saw this coming:

wait what the fuck pic.twitter.com/sDxHYK7jHj — jacksfilms (@jacksfilms) November 30, 2022

Our interest in The Last Wish has suddenly skyrocketed, and the reactions on social media range from intense surprise to bemusement that anything Shrek-related might be held up next to Fox’s ultra-violent moody mutant swansong:

Underrated Tweet. — Darth Garfield (@JackieBoi222) November 30, 2022

Logan = end of Logan's story arc

this movie = end of puss in boots's story arc but better? idk — Lucas C. M. – Wait Games (@lucsmattos20wg) November 30, 2022

Yes, it’s real.

When I read "Puss in Boots is the Shrek franchise's answer to Logan" I had to check if it was real and…holy shit it actually is. https://t.co/oHP0XxE2WO — Oil-Liver 🐀 (@SpaceIsntSuffic) December 1, 2022

Shrek is aiming high with this one:

Lmao — Everest 999 (@stra99999) December 1, 2022

Dark times ahead for this cartoon cat with a fine line in wisecracks:

This movie is actually amazing though. I was thoroughly shocked by how dark it gets too. It’s an hour 30 try not to cry contest. — Joshua Erenberg (@JoshErenberg) November 30, 2022

To be fair, Puss hasn’t let us down yet:

Expect nothing less from the goat pic.twitter.com/RHEwM60HXd — pasco (@Sean_Pasc0) December 1, 2022

Could we finally get a Shrek 5 that’s, I dunno, their take on The Dark Knight Returns?

You may or may not be right. 👀 — ian (@iandrawsthings) November 30, 2022

We suspect DreamWorks should send this reviewer some flowers to say thanks for the extra tickets sold:

gotta go get my ticket to puss in boots now cause “shrek’s answer to logan” is so bonkers i gotta get seated expeditiously https://t.co/vnyucnTEyR — oH (@nawwwwwwr) December 1, 2022

We’ll get to find out for ourselves whether Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is really worthy of being compared to Logan on Dec. 21, 2022.