One eagle-eyed MCU fan provides redemption for the Book of Vishanti in ‘Doctor Strange 2’

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now available to own and stream digitally and with this new access fans are unearthing new secrets from the film, one of which provides redemption for its most powerful object.

In the film, the Book of Vishanti is a magical artifact that will provide the necessary solution to any problem for the person who wields it. In the film, this power is made redundant as Scarlet Witch quickly burns the object up, however, as one eagle-eyed viewer noticed, it may have provided Doctor Strange with the solution he needed.

From a screenshot of the scene as the book begins to burn we can see a star on the page reminiscent of America Chavez’s multiverse traveling powers.

This would suggest that ultimately Doctor Strange had what he needed to defeat the Scarlet Witch, America Chavez. As those who have seen the film will know this is eventually how she is beaten by taking her through the multiverse to see the children that she’s been trying to reach.

While this would make a lot of sense and provide some dignity back to the Book of Vishanti which was hyped up just to be destroyed in one scene, a Marvel fan pointed out that this scene would suggest it also provided advice in this way to the Illuminati when facing Thanos.

Sadly, it doesn’t seem like we’ll see the Book of Vishanti again in the MCU, though anything is possible in the multiverse.

If you haven’t yet seen Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness the film is now available to purchase digitally or stream on Disney Plus.