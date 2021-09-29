One Of Mark Ruffalo’s Best Horror Films Is Getting Remembered Just In Time For Halloween

Do you have a list of go-to movies that you start binging around Halloween? How about thriller films you can’t wait until Halloween to watch? We’ve got both, and a Mark Ruffalo film is absolutely on both of them. It’s spine-tingling, it’s scary in the worst way, and it’s coming to Netflix.

Zodiac is coming to Netflix during its Netflix and Chills Halloween lineup, and it’s a killer, literally. The movie has an all-star cast and tells a terrifying tale of the Zodiac serial killer who terrorized the San Francisco Bay Area through the late 1960s and early 1970s. Zodiac stars Jake Gyllenhaal as Robert Graysmith, Mark Ruffalo as Inspector Dave Toschi, Robert Downey Jr. as Paul Avery, Anthony Edwards as Inspector Bill Armstrong, and Brian Cox as Melvin Belli.

The film came out in 2007 and highlighted the terrifying facts of the case — especially that the killer has still never been brought to justice. There have been rumors of who the serial killer could have been, lots of public speculation, and the case has even been brought back to active status as of 2007. Sadly, there are still more questions than answers.

In Zodiac, the focus is placed on the reporters and investigators who try to track down the serial killer and bring him to justice, as well as the hoops they find themselves jumping through and the letters and ciphers that were sent to them from the killer themselves.

If you’ve not yet seen the film, you can stream it this October on Netflix, and you won’t want to miss it. It truly is an almost maddening look at what those closest to the case dealt with as they were being toyed with by a serial killer who was never captured for their crimes.

Zodiac streams on Netflix on October 1st during the Netflix and Chills streaming month.