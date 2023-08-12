One of Netflix’s best-ever originals that nobody ever talks about confirms a sequel is in the works

The frustrating thing about Netflix releasing so many original movies on such a regular basis is that not many of them get the chance to enjoy more than a fleeting moment in the cultural spotlight, and The Harder They Fall is unquestionably one that deserved to hang around the public consciousness for a lot longer than it did.

Co-written and directed by Jeymes Samuel, the star-studded throwback to the glory days of the Western – albeit with a welcome twist – roped in a weapons-grade cast that numbered a pre-Marvel Cinematic Universe Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, LaKeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, Zazie Beetz, Edi Gathegi, Regina King, and many more besides to tell a rip-roaring story packed with gunplay and tension.

Image via Netflix

Despite winning rave reviews from critics and audiences alike – outlined by an 88 percent Rotten Tomatoes approval rating and 93 percent audience score – The Harder They Fall only spent three weeks on Netflix’s global Top 10 after debuting in October of 2021, before quickly fading away.

However, in wonderful news for anyone who enjoyed the movie – which is surely almost everybody – the official Twitter account for The Bullitts has seemingly confirmed a second installment is on the cards.

Samual is currently putting the finishing touches on his next feature The Book of Clarence, but after that it could be time to get the (surviving) band back together to pit black hats against white once more, which would be a most welcome development after the opener turned out to be a minor Netflix masterpiece that’s never been placed on the pedestal it deserved to be.