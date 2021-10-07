One Of Ryan Gosling’s Best Movies Is Finding New Life On Netflix

Critically acclaimed sci-fi sequel Blade Runner 2049 has been enjoying a resurgence on Netflix this week. The film, which stars Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Jared Leto, and Dave Bautista, was first released back in 2017 and received a glowing reception by fans, raking in $259.3 million globally at the box office.

The follow-up to Ridley Scott’s original remains in the top 20 movies streamed on the app in 8 countries, according to FlixPatrol. The film follows Officer K (Gosling) as he is named a new Blade Runner for the Los Angeles Police Department. Members of the group are tasked with systematically hunting down and killing Replicants—faux human beings—by taking a series of mental tests which consist of emotion-evoking questions.

During Officer K’s maiden case, he uncovers a secret that could potentially be detrimental to society. His initial discovery sends him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former Blade Runner that vanished 30 years ago.

Blade Runner 2049 is a sequel to the 1982 classic, which also starred Ford. The film, which is based on Philip K. Dick’s Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?, is about Ford’s character Rick Deckard being forced to maintain his job as a Replicant hunter. Although his mission is quite similar to Gosling’s position as a Blade Runner, Deckard faces a dilemma after being sent to Tyrell Corporation.

During his time there, he falls in love with a Replicant woman named Rachael. The original also starred Sean Young, Rutger Hauer, and Edward James. Despite the franchise being a successful one for Ford, the actor claimed earlier this year during the Oscars that Blade Runner was one of his worst movies. The reason surrounding the criticism is because of the film’s editing mishaps.