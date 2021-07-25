One Of Vince Vaughn’s Most Violent Movies Is Now Streaming

Vince Vaughn is no stranger to starring in a hit studio comedy, having lent his talents to a slew of popular titles including Zoolander, Anchorman, Dodgeball, Starsky & Hutch and Couples Retreat to name a small few, which all largely relied on his established screen persona as the sardonic straight man to his wackier co-stars.

However, the actor has reinvented himself in the last few years by tackling a variety of different parts. He played a hard-nosed army sergeant in Mel Gibson’s Hacksaw Ridge before teaming up with the director to headline gritty crime thriller Dragged Across Concrete, while he also delivered what’s arguably a career-best performance in Brawl in Cell Block 99 and lent solid support as a disillusioned wrestling coach in biopic Fighting with My Family.

Last year saw the 51 year-old steal the show in the most surprising possible fashion, after he played a serial killer trapped in the body of a teenage girl. Blumhouse’s Freaky may have been released in the midst of a pandemic, but it still managed to top the box office and recoup the modest $5 million budget three times over, before hitting big on VOD shortly afterwards.

Christopher Landon’s body swap slasher boasts a strong Rotten Tomatoes score of 83%, and without a doubt the movie’s strongest point is milking the ridiculous notion of the six feet four inch Vince Vaughn playing a high school girl to the fullest extent. Freaky is now streaming on HBO Max, and as much as fans would love to see it happen, a sequel doesn’t seem likely.

Producer Jason Blum was fully on board, while Happy Death Day star Jessica Rothe admitted she’d be down to see a crossover, but Landon poured cold water on the idea when he said it probably wasn’t going to happen.