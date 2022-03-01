One recurring problem appears in almost every review of ‘The Batman’

The reviews are rolling in, and as things stand, The Batman currently ranks as the second top-rated live-action movie on Rotten Tomatoes to have ever featured the Caped Crusader.

At the time of writing, Matt Reeves’ reboot is level with The Dark Knight Rises on an impressive 87%, although it’s still lagging behind The LEGO Batman Movie‘s 90%. As you could have guessed, Christopher Nolan’s classic The Dark Knight is at the head of the pack with a seemingly unassailable 94%.

From the outside looking in, Robert Pattinson’s debut looks to be giving fans all they wanted and much more, but it seems as though there’s one aspect of the film that’s causing some consternation online. As you can see below, the third act of the 176-minute has been singled out for criticism by a number of people to have seen The Batman already.

The main “negatives” I’ve heard from critic friends about THE BATMAN are that the third act feels a little detached and that the movie as a whole can feel too much like a riff on what Nolan did with BATMAN BEGINS. — ViewerAnon (@ViewerAnon) February 28, 2022

THE BATMAN: Despite some third act stumbles (repeated beats from other Batman films and minor pacing issues down the stretch) the movie is a knockout. Holds its own visually with Nolan and Burton. The entire case is excellent. Reeves really did it, man. — William Goodman (@goodmanw) February 28, 2022

Review without spoilers #TheBatman



If I could say a negative point about the film, the duration some scenes felt unnecessary and about the Riddler every detail of his plan is explained and we don't see much of Paul Dano's face.



The third act is the weakest part of the movie. pic.twitter.com/6sCzXcT3NM — Eduard Bishop (@EdgarBishopD) February 28, 2022

#TheBatman continues Matt Reeves’ run of smart, substantial blockbusters — although it did kind of lose me during the long third act. https://t.co/JOsBqfZiGC — Matt Singer (@mattsinger) February 28, 2022

The Batman review – Robert Pattinson’s emo hero elevates gloomy reboot: Matt Reeves’ film is spectacular and well-cast but an intriguing saga of corruption devolves into a tiresome third act



THE BATMAN is good! Lots of things to love about it, namely the performances, production design, score. But there's something really hammy about its pacing and script. It's lacking in peril, drags at the start and has a duff final act, I think. Just cut 20 minutes, I beg! — douglas greenwood (@douglasgrnwd) February 28, 2022

#TheBatman REVIEW – NO SPOILERS



Haha I LOVED IT! 😍😍😍😍



Not even a weak 3rd act can keep this from being the BEST Batman movie ever made!



FULL BREAKDOWN again no spoilers#DC https://t.co/C1QRPnXZOz — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) February 28, 2022

Any three-hour superhero spectacular is bound to drag at various points, but an entire third of the narrative acting as the most disappointing cog in The Batman‘s machine isn’t something we could have predicted. Either way, Gotham City’s nocturnal protector is going to blow away the competition at the box office this weekend, and you can bet Twitter won’t be talking about anything else.