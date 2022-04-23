Leaked 'Oppenheimer' Set Photos Reveal a Surprise Addition to the Cast

Despite a whole host of stars already having joined Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' set, the movie continues to surprise us with new additions.

Just as we were beginning to truly contemplate the monumentally star-studded cast of Oppenheimer, leaked set photos show that the movie will also star one of the Affleck brothers. Though surprisingly, it’s not the one known as the best friend and long-time collaborator of Matt Damon, another lead in Christopher Nolan’s next big feature film.

As you can see for yourself below, these new set photos that have been circulating online (courtesy of The Daily Mail) reveal that Casey Affleck will also be a part of the huge ensemble.

Casey Affleck no set de Oppenheimer? 👀 pic.twitter.com/dRWwytJFt1 — Christopher Nolan Brasil 💣💥 (@NolanBrasil) April 23, 2022

Other photos also reveal a fresh look at Cillian Murphy’s titular J. Robert Oppenheimer but with a different hairdo and face of makeup that makes him look way younger than the previous images, an implication of drastic time jumps in the course of the movie.

Oppenheimer is based on American Prometheus, a biography that details the life of the man who invented the atomic bomb. Joining Cillian Murphy on this dramatic outing will be dozens of high-profile actors, including Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Florence Pugh, Jack Quaid, Kenneth Branagh, Alden Ehrenreich, Matthew Modine, and Gary Oldman.

If these leaked set photos are anything to go by, and they certainly are since they’ve been taken on the same set, then Casey Affleck will also be joining that surreal list to bring a facet of the Manhattan Project to life.

Most of the cast members are tackling real-life figures who had a hand in the creation of the first nuclear weapons. As such, it stands to reason that Affleck will also be doing the same, though we obviously can’t be certain until confirmation from an official source.