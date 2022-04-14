Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt spotted in new ‘Oppenheimer’ set photos

The latest in a series of leaked onset photos to have come pouring out of the Oppenheimer shoot feature co-stars Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt, to go along with the images of supporting actors Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr. that have also appeared online recently.

Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy on set of #Oppenheimer this Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/HyBoum219m — best of emily blunt (@badpostblunt) April 14, 2022

Murphy stars in the title role as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist who worked with the famed Manhattan Project during World War II, and is largely thought of as the father of the Atomic Bomb and the herald of the nuclear age.

Blunt stars as Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer, the German-American botanist and Communist Party of America member who was married to the physicist from 1940 until his death in 1967. The pair head up an epic cast studded with star power rarely seen outside of an Avengers film, which including Damon and Downey Jr., along with Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Matthew Modine, Jack Quaid, and Kenneth Branagh among others.

Blunt is seen in costume in a beige knit sweater, leaning against a fence during filming with a camera at her back, while Murphy is attired in a charcoal suit of vintage 1940s style, a gray-blue necktie, and a brown fedora hat, keeping his hands lazily tucked into his vest pockets.

The Peaky Blinders star is a longtime collaborator of director Christopher Nolan beginning dating back to 2005’s Batman Begins, sequels The Dark Knight and The Dark Night Rises, on top of Inception and Dunkirk, but Oppenheimer is his first time taking top billing in one of the director’s films.

The raft of set photos are one of the few ways fans are able to get a peek into the filming of Nolan’s latest, given that the film has been fairly shrouded in secrecy so far, only releasing a single promotional image of Murphy in character.

Fans will have a bit of a wait to get their first real glimpses of the finished product. Oppenheimer isn’t set to hit theaters until July of 2023, and the ever-meticulous Nolan will no doubt be using that time to iron out the details of the nailed-on awards season contender.

Universal is gambling that the film will provide not only a healthy list of nominations and wins. but also a hefty box office return as well. According to Variety, Oppenheimer will need to gross $400 million before it starts to turn a profit.

Oppenheimer is scheduled to be released on July 21, 2023.