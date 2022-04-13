Robert Downey Jr. is just one of the big names on Christopher Nolan’s long list of thespians who’ll be bringing a facet of his upcoming movie Oppenheimer to life. Now, recently leaked set photos are offering us a first look at what the Tony Stark actor will look like as Lewis Strauss, and the internet is here for it.

The drama is based on American Prometheus, a Pulitzer Prize-winning biography of Oppenheimer that details the invention of the atomic bomb, and the history of the Manhattan Project. And much like other members of this star-studded cast, Downey will be portraying a real-life character. To be more particular, the actor is taking on Lewis Strauss, the chairman of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission, and a crucial figure in the development of the first atomic weapons.

The endless cast of Oppenheimer, including Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Gary Oldman, and two dozen other performers, has been shooting the film in New Jersey. Newly-leaked set photos offer us another look at Murphy’s J. Robert Oppenheimer, now joined by Downey Jr.’s Lewis Strauss. As you’d imagine, social media has been abuzz with excitement ever since the images started circulating online.

Some folks are just appreciating the coming together of two acting legends.

robert downey jr and cillian murphy on set of oppenheimer. that's it. that's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/F675Ht4udX — iordana ⎊ (rdj's version) (@tinyrebelstuff) April 13, 2022

Other users are also impressed with Downey’s makeup, which almost perfectly captures the likeness of Lewis Strauss.

IT’S HAPPENINGGGGG HE’S GONNA BE SO GOOD I KNOW. SO PROUD OF YOU ❤️❤️❤️#Oppenheimer #RobertDowneyJr pic.twitter.com/myIZxOaNms — Cristiana Quaranta (@Crissi40bis) April 13, 2022

‼️NEW



ROBERT ON THE SET OF OPPENHEIMER pic.twitter.com/EFbMqx12EF — DUCKLINGS COLLECTION (@rdjpicsvault) April 13, 2022

And while we’re at it, let’s not forget the legendary director who’s making all of this possible.

One of the few remaining blockbuster directors who still shoot using film. #Oppenheimer pic.twitter.com/SxydNDPmym — 𝗝𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘀 (@JILexander) April 13, 2022

Oppenheimer, Nolan’s twelfth feature film, will be arriving in theaters on July 21, 2023.