Original ‘Spawn’ star wants a cameo in the reboot we keep getting told is definitely happening

We might be closer to the long-promised Spawn reboot than ever before, and one original cast member is dying to return and that’s no joke. John Leguizamo, who played the villain “Clown” in the 1997 original film said he wants a piece of the action and even if he can’t reprise his old role he’s willing to play a smaller part or even a cameo.

Even though it may not be his best-known role, Leguizamo admits that Clown is his favorite villain. “Mark Dippé, the director, and Todd McFarlane, I love him, and he gave me the leeway to do whatever I wanted and I did whatever I wanted and I had a blast. It was so freeing to be that villainous and that crazy and ridiculous and, I don’t know, I pushed it to the max,” the John Wick actor told Comicbook.com about his experience in the film.

Apparently, the role was so rewarding that he wants to be involved in the reboot in any way possible. “I don’t know if I can play Clown again if lightning strikes twice like that,” Leguizamo admitted. “but I’d love to do a cameo again somehow.”

John Leguizamo was amazing as Clown in the Spawn movie 💯 pic.twitter.com/z1INJEsMvB — Kevin11 (@TheSpirit84) July 10, 2021

As it stands the movie may not include Clown or any of Spawn’s more flamboyant villains. Creator Todd McFarlane has described his vision of the reboot as “mature and sophisticated” and intends to “make it ugly, dark, make children cry.” The film will star Jamie Foxx in the title role with Scott Silver, Malcolm Spellman (Falcon and the Winter Soldier), with Matthew Mixon (Joker) handling the writing duties.