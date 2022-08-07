Fans have mixed thoughts on Jamie Foxx comparing ‘Spawn’ reboot to ‘Joker’
Jamie Foxx compared the Spawn reboot to Joker, which spawned comments calling him both a visionary and a joke.
Foxx is set to star in the long-awaited big screen resurrection of Spawn, a demonic comic book antihero whose only film adaptation came 25 years ago. In a rambling response to ComicBook.com, the Oscar winner teased that the new Spawn will have a low budget and be similar to the most successful film about a comics-derived antihero, Joker.
“I will tell you this. I talk to Todd [McFarlane, Spawn’s creator] and the thing is that we want to craft something that is so special because I remember seeing the first Spawn movies and then seeing the HBO versions and so we have something that is almost like an original, without giving too much away . . . But it starts in a way that is so cool. And it’s not big budget, you know? And that’s what I love about it. It’s sort of like how when they did the Joker. The Joker, yes, is here, but the story about this man who was in fire, it’s the same with what we’re doing with this. And so, we’re just like, just getting this right, cooking it right, but staying in contact, keeping the energy going and when we lay it on you, there’s gonna be some moments where you go ‘oh man.’ You’ve been watching everybody shoot their shot and now we’re getting ready to shoot ours.”
Some fans loved the comparison and can’t wait to see a Joker-inspired Spawn.
Others can’t think of many things worse than Spawn being like Joker.
Whether you want Spawn to be like Joker or an independent creation, you can contribute your thoughts on Twitter.