Oscar Isaac’s Spider-Man 2099 sends ‘Across the Spider-Verse’ fans wild

As you’ve no doubt noticed, Sony’s animated sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has at least temporarily overtaken the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s No Way Home as the most hotly-anticipated upcoming movie starring the friendly neighborhood superhero.

Tom Holland’s contributions to the CCXP convention may have seen Willem Dafoe offer his first public comments on returning as Norman Osborn for the first time since the Sam Raimi era, but it’s been comfortably blown out of the water by the next multiversal adventure for Shameik Moore’s Miles Morales.

One of the biggest takeaways is that Oscar Isaac’s Spider-Man 2099 is set for a huge role in the story, and in no time at all Miguel O’Hara’s costumed alter ego became the number one trending topic on Twitter. Looking at the reactions below, it’s easy to see why.

Oscar Issac really about to play Moon Knight and Spider-Man 2099 in the same year! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NltQIitNNq — The Mighty Myles (@TheMightyMyles) December 5, 2021

SPIDER-MAN 2099 SUPREMACY pic.twitter.com/Rj3wwE9mhJ — 紅🔴 @ 7K DTIYS ERA (@wild_forms) December 5, 2021

WHY IS MILES FIGHTING SPIDER-MAN 2099 pic.twitter.com/LyYZhzRRkg — zach (@civiiswar) December 5, 2021

SPIDER-MAN 2099 IS ALL I NEEDED TO SEE TO KNOW THAT THIS NEW SPIDERVERSE MOVE IS GONNA BE GOATED pic.twitter.com/HVNkderFEU — Steph 🐌 (@steph25nice) December 5, 2021

Having made a surprise credits cameo in the first installment, everyone was hoping that Spider-Man 2099 would be back in a much bigger capacity for Across the Spider-Verse. Now that we know Isaac is locked, loaded and ready for action, we can’t wait to see how he factors into another multiversal epic, the only bad thing is that October 2022 feels like a million miles away.