Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion is one of the internet’s most beloved films of the ’90s and with good reason. The cult classic about two lovable best friends on a quest to prove how much cooler they’ve become since high school is filled with funny and quotable moments. The film turned 25 this year and has only gotten better with time. What better way to celebrate than with a few of our favorite Romy and Michele quotes?

In no particular order, here are 10 of our most quotable lines from Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion.

“Have a Romy and Michele day!”

By the end of the film, viewers can’t help but root for Romy and Michele to create their own success story. It’s hard to think of a more fitting ending than the two fashionable best friends running their own clothing boutique together. As the girls fold scarves and sell dresses, Romy sends customers off with this cheery phrase. While we can’t be sure exactly what it means, we know that we’d love to have a Romy and Michele day!

“Do you have some sort of businesswoman special?”

Romy and Michele dress up as successful businesswomen in order to impress their former classmates but first, they need to be convincing. The most logical thing to do is go to a diner for lunch (take out, of course: businesswomen are busy) and ask the waitress if she has any businesswomen specials. The waitress is taken aback by the question and informs the women the restaurant doesn’t have any deals like that. Even though the request didn’t pan out, we love Romy and Michele’s commitment to their new businesswoman personas.

“I’m sorry, I couldn’t find my top.”

In an extended dream sequence, Romy and Michele tie for “Most Changed for the Better Since High School”. When Michele is awarded her medal and asked to say a few words, she addresses the crowd with the above quote to the sound of applause. If viewers hadn’t realized that this was a dream sequence, this quote surely tipped them off. The whole dream sequence is hilarious but this line is one of our faves.

In her quest to impress her former classmates, Romy goes to the club to look for cool boyfriends for her and her best friend. Unfortunately, she can’t meet any men that meet her high standards. When she wants to get out of a conversation with a suit salesman, she invents the perfect excuse. We’re sure if you use the above phrase, you can exit any awkward conversation with ease.

“This dress exacerbates the genetic betrayal that is my legacy.”

Heather Mooney has some amazing lines throughout the film and this is one of our favorites. Romy and Michele’s former classmate showed up to support the two best friends’ new clothing line and although she complains about how she looks in the clothing, she walks away with a new dress. We all have days where we hate how even the cutest of clothing looks on us, and this quote is sure to pop into our heads the next time we’re in that unfortunate scenario.

“I’m the Mary.”

A debate over which friend is the cutest becomes a huge source of conflict for Romy and Michele on their road trip to Tucson. Michele insists that she is the Mary and Romy is the Rhoda. This argument even makes its way into Michele’s subconscious where she dreams of telling Romy exactly what she thinks of her while her former friend is on her deathbed. Eventually, the two make up with Michele conceding that Romy could even be considered cuter than her in another culture.

All I’ve had to eat for the past six days are gummy bears, jelly beans, and candy corns.”

When Michele notices that Romy has lost some weight, Romy tells her about her new “fat-free diet” that consists of gummy bears, jelly beans, and candy corn. Ever the supportive best friend, Michele responds, “God, I wish I had your discipline.” We can’t recommend the diet but we love the energy between the two best friends.

“That hurt but it looked really good.”

Romy and Michele create their own outfits for their senior prom and inevitably stand out among their more conservatively dressed peers. The girls don’t mind though and dance confidently in the crowd of students. When Romy swings her Madonna-inspired ponytail around and accidentally smacks Michele a few times, Michele reassures her friend by saying this line. We all could use a friend that motivates us to look cool in spite of any mishaps.

“I hope your babies look like monkeys.”

When the A-Group laughs at Romy, Michele comes through to defend her best friend. Even though they just got into a fight, Michele can’t stand seeing the mean girls kick her friend while she’s down. She tells Christie and the others that she hopes their newborns look like monkeys, a hilarious insult that will always be one of our favorites.

“You’re a bad person with an ugly heart and we don’t give a flying f**k what you think.”

Romy tells Christie how she truly feels about the leader of the A-Group in this memorable scene (starting at around 1:49 in this video). After watching the best friends try their hardest to impress their former classmates, it’s satisfying to see them finally realize that it’s better to be themselves. We love the iconic dance number set to “Time After Time” that follows this scene and we love watching the two best friends be their fabulous selves.

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion is filled with so many quotable moments that it’s hard to choose our favorites. We hope this list inspires you to check out this cult classic and that you remember to “have a Romy and Michele day.”