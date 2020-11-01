A Great Overlooked Keanu Reeves Movie Just Hit Netflix

It’s always disappointing when you hear that Netflix is losing some movies at the beginning of a new month, but it’s equally exciting to see what fresh new flicks you can dive into. And with so many great titles releasing on the very first day, you’d be forgiven for letting that excitement get the best of you. Comedy fans are being treated to hits like Yes Man and Paul Blart: Mall Cop, those who enjoy old-school classics can catch A Clockwork Orange, and heist movie fans will want to take a look at Ocean’s Eleven.

It goes without saying, of course, that there’s plenty more that has been added today, too, and if you’re a fan of one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors, Keanu Reeves, you’ll want to check out today’s addition of his overlooked 2015 erotic thriller Knock Knock.

Knock Knock is an Eli Roth-directed remake of 1977’s Death Game, and it follows the story of a married architect (Reeves) who allows two stranded young women – played by Ana de Armas and Lorenza Izzo – to enter his home while they wait for a ride. But it doesn’t take long for a sinister plot to be unraveled, and he soon finds himself in the midst of something far more than he bargained for.

Still, let’s all be completely honest with ourselves – few people are going to argue that Knock Knock is a fantastic film. As a matter of fact, it scored a meager 37% on Rotten Tomatoes and is widely considered to be a campy misfire for Reeves. But its intriguing premise and handful of uncomfortable scenes makes it a fun time nonetheless, and you can tell Reeves had a good time making it. So if you’re okay with overlooking its flaws, you might want to take the time for this one.