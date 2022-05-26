Paddington and Top Gun: Maverick might sound like an odd combination, but just like a marmalade sandwich, you try it and you’re hooked. The long-awaited Tom Cruise sequel is currently blasting into cinemas at supersonic speed, continuing the story of the 1980s classic in a new era.

Just like Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, Paddington knows about being slightly out of his own time, so the bear that’s won hearts around the world has paid tribute with a touching tweet.

I feel the need, the need for a marmalade sandwich. — Paddington (@paddingtonbear) May 25, 2022

Paddington is, of course, riffing on a famous line from the 1986 original. As Maverick is preparing to fly, he exuberantly says “I feel the speed, the need for speed!”, before giving a high five and a little squeal of delight. Presumably, Paddington feels the same whenever a delicious marmalade dinner is on the table.

Right now the beloved bear is having a moment in the limelight. It’s been five years since Paddington 2, though we recently saw Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima dub the film a “masterpiece”, while it also brought Nicolas Cage to messy tears in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

Thankfully, a third entry in the acclaimed franchise is set to go before cameras very soon. Paddington 3 will shoot in London later this year with most of the principal cast returning, though this time without director Paul King. The filmmaker’s style went a long way towards making these films great, so let’s hope his replacement can deliver the goods.

More on Paddington 3 as we hear it, but Top Gun: Maverick will touch down tomorrow, 27 May.