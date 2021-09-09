Paramount Acquires Upcoming Prequel ‘Orphan: First Kill’

If the 2009 film Orphan gave you an incredibly uneasy feeling; you’re not alone. It’s the kind of movie that leaves you unnerved, sort of like you want to shake off what you just watched. The story shows a couple who adopt a 9-year-old girl after the devastating stillbirth of their third child.

You can tell the loss of their daughter has put a heavy strain on the couple, and the family as a unit, so it’s clear to viewers quickly that there’s hope the adoption will fill a void. What they soon discover, however, is that the little girl they adopt, Esther, isn’t exactly who they thought she’d be.

Esther starts exhibiting worrisome behavior almost from the beginning and as the film tells her story, it becomes more twisted with each moment. Esther is charming, sure, but being conniving is her strongest suit. She manages to turn the husband and wife against each other as a path of darkness and even murder follows the child. Before long, it becomes clear that Esther isn’t a little girl at all, but a patient that escaped a mental hospital named Leena Klammer — the kicker? She is 33.

So what was Esther’s life like before she met the Coleman family? A new film Orphan: First Kill, is giving fans the answer to that question.

Orphan: First Kill Star Shares Bloody BTS Photo From The Sequel 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The premise for the film is as follows.

Orphan: First Kill, “Leena Klammer (aka Esther) orchestrates a brilliant escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility and travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family. But Leena’s new life as “Esther” comes with an unexpected wrinkle and pits her against a mother who will protect her family at any cost.”

So it seems that Esther’s first family experience wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows, either — and with a body count of 7 after the events with the Coleman family, it’s clear that not everyone from her previous adoptive family survived.

There’s no release date for the film yet, but The Hollywood Reporter states that filming for Orphan: First Kill has concluded.