Paramount Reportedly Developing Animated Star Trek Movie For Kids
When casual audiences think of Star Trek, their minds will instantly wander to the long and illustrious line of television shows and feature films dating back over half a century, but animation looks set to become an increasingly important aspect of the franchise.
Star Trek: The Animated Series ran for two seasons and 22 episodes between 1973 and 1974, winning an Emmy and going down as a cult favorite thanks to the vocal performances from the cast of the original series. However, it would be almost 40 years before the long-running sci-fi saga returned to two dimensions.
Lower Decks is geared towards a more adult audience and was recently renewed for a third season shortly after the sophomore run premiered, while the first ten episodes of Prodigy will start rolling out on Nickelodeon next month before Season 2 airs as a Paramount+ exclusive.
We’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Discovery‘s Captain Pike was getting a spinoff long before Strange New Worlds was announced – that the studio is reportedly developing a feature length Star Trek animation geared towards younger viewers.
Although further details remain unclear, looking at the ambitious plans in place for both Star Trek and Paramount+ as a whole, you’d have to imagine any animated film would be a streaming exclusive. Lower Decks skews older, Prodigy skews younger and the live-action titles can be enjoyed by everybody, so a family-friendly movie would definitely fit the franchise’s expansion plans.