Paramount Reportedly Developing Sonic The Hedgehog Spinoff For Knuckles

Against all odds, Paramount’s Sonic The Hedgehog movie has proven to be a wild success.

Sega’s mascot, who has somewhat struggled to maintain relevance in modern gaming, showed us back in February that fans new and old still have an appetite for anything involving the lightning-fast hero, to the extent that director Jeff Fowler’s adaptation easily recouped its estimated $95 million budget by raking in just shy of $320 million at the box office during its theatrical run. While certainly not in the realm of Academy Award glory, critics were equally impressed with Sonic’s live-action debut, a positive reception that’s already led to the Hollywood studio ordering up a sequel.

Now, however, it seems as if a direct follow-up to the first film isn’t all that Paramount has planned. Sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us the Fast & Furious franchise is heading into space and that an Extraction follow-up is in development, both of which were correct – say that a spinoff featuring Sonic’s longtime friend and ally Knuckles is in the works as well.

In terms of plot and setting, the offshoot is said to take place in a time period concurrent with this year’s first entry and will detail what the maroon-colored echidna was up to while his speedy pal was stranded on Earth. While little about the project is known besides that shared above, one can only assume that Knuckles’ solo adventure will be set primarily on his home world of Mobius and potentially conclude with the arrival of Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey).

This is, of course, all still speculation, and we’ll just have to wait and see what transpires in the future. With any luck, though, Sonic The Hedgehog 2 will feature a post-credits scene much like its predecessor, confirming all of the above. Watch this space for more.