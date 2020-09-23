Patrick Stewart Would Love A Star Trek And Star Wars Crossover Movie

As two of the most beloved sci-fi properties in history, both of which have told multi-generational stories spanning movies and TV shows over the course of decades, comparisons are always going to be made between Star Wars and Star Trek. There’s a lot of crossover appeal and the franchises share much common ground in terms of content and fanbase, but there’s always been something of a friendly rivalry between Trekkies and those who prefer a galaxy far, far away over brave new worlds.

From a cinematic standpoint, the numbers don’t lie and Star Wars is billions of dollars ahead of Star Trek at the box office, but in terms of quantity and quality, Gene Rodenberry’s creation has shown much greater consistency and longevity on the small screen. That might change in the future, with nine Star Wars shows currently in various stages of development for Disney Plus, but Trek is also in the midst of a creative resurgence on television with several exciting new projects in the works.

One thing they both definitely have in abundance is a huge roster of iconic characters, and there are very few names in the history of the sci-fi genre that can rival Patrick Stewart’s Jean-Luc Picard and Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker in terms of impact and influence. The two have finally given fans the team-up they always wanted, albeit in the less glamorous surroundings of an Uber Eats commercial, and the former X-Men star has now admitted that he’d love to be a part of a big screen crossover.

“I will admit that, at least for us on Star Trek, we have fantasied about a combined universe between Star Wars and Trek movie. There have been a lot of ideas thrown about on putting together two iconic universes and having all of these great characters coming into contact. I would personally get such a kick out of that. I would think that Picard would want Skywalker on his crew, but would be sure to keep a careful eye on him. Because he has a few personality traits that Picard might want to keep tabs on.”

While it remains wishful thinking, fans have always imagined what would happen if Jean-Luc Picard and Luke Skywalker ever encountered each other, but instead of a full-blown Star Wars and Star Trek crossover, it seems they’ll have to make do with a fast food promo instead.