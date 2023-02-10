Patrick Stewart opens a can of speculative worms after admitting he’s ‘on standby’ for ‘Deadpool 3’

If you’ve ever been in, or are attached to a project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s important to know that saying anything on the internet that involves your place in Kevin Feige’s imagination is akin to tiptoeing through a family of sleeping howler monkeys and somehow managing to step on all of their tails at once.

This is to say that any hint you drop is sure to make the internet a bit louder than usual, and Patrick Stewart was happy to sound the alarm in a recent interview with ComicBook.

Patrick Stewart on potentially reprising his role as Professor Xavier for ‘DEADPOOL 3’:



“I’ve been told to standby. That’s all, I know nothing more than that.” pic.twitter.com/66CVX32TOb — Deadpool Updates (@DeadpoolUpdate) February 9, 2023

Speaking to the site to promote the final season of Star Trek: Picard, Stewart was asked about his possible involvement with the upcoming MCU flick Deadpool 3, which we already know will feature the return of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, and subsequently be the mutant’s first foray into the franchise.

Stewart, of course, is also a Fox universe X-Men veteran, having been the face of Professor X for as long as it’s existed. He also returned to the role in last year’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, although that variant was killed by Scarlet Witch in the blink of an eye.

Stewart may not be done with MCU just yet, though, noting that he’s been told to be on “standby” as Deadpool 3 continues to come together.

How they could possibly write around the events of Multiverse of Madness is the question we should be asking, but plot concerns are nothing compared to the fans who would pay double at their cinemas just to see Stewart return to his most famed superhero role.

Patrick Stewart being sly about returning as Charles Xavier for #Deadpool3 …. I think 'he should tell us the truth.' 😂😂 #MarvelStudios @ComicBook @JamieLovett — JRDN🔮 (@jordananimate) February 10, 2023

To be honest I would love to see Patrick Stewart back as OG professor Charles Xavier in Deadpool 3 👈🙏👍. I was kind of shocked to see him back in Doctor Strange 2 the movie I really love pic.twitter.com/BrGiq6fI4Q — Jimmy Ramos (@jimmylegends34) February 10, 2023

And, of course, it wasn’t long before fans started shouting for another Fox universe veteran to join Stewart in Deadpool’s third outing.

If Patrick Stewart is on stand-by for #Deadpool3,

can you add Ian McKellen as well?@VancityReynolds @RealHughJackman — Bob Kane (@counttikling) February 10, 2023

Indeed, when it comes to fielding rumors like this one, the coyer the better. We’ve still got a ways to go before learning if this little tidbit amounts to anything, but even if Wolverine ends up being the only member of the X-Men we get for Deadpool 3, it’s still a step forward for the MCU’s highly anticipated mutant era, and if we need to be patient for a bit longer, so be it.

Deadpool 3 is slated to release to theaters on Nov. 8, 2024.