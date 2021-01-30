Patrick Stewart Reportedly In Talks For Doctor Strange 2 Cameo

Patrick Stewart recently revealed that he’d met with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, and one of the many topics of conversation that came up was inevitably Charles Xavier and the X-Men. No offense to James McAvoy, who was great in his own right as the younger version of the character, but when movie fans picture the mutant team’s wheelchair-bound patriarch, it’ll most likely be Stewart that comes to mind.

The 80 year-old might have cast doubt on his involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by mentioning his death in Logan, but technically, the dystopian 2029 seen in James Mangold’s instant classic comic book blockbuster doesn’t happen in the main MCU timeline for a while yet. Not only that, but there’s also the small matter of the multiverse making almost anything possible from a storytelling perspective, no matter how outlandish it seems on paper.

To that end, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us War Machine was getting his own Disney Plus show long before Armor Wars was announced, and that Ben Affleck is returning in The Flash – that a potential cameo for Stewart in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is on the table, with the veteran actor said to be in talks with the studio after first rejecting the idea but eventually coming around to it.

Production on the Sorcerer Supreme’s sequel is currently on hold due to the United Kingdom’s tightened Coronavirus restrictions, and Benedict Cumberbatch hadn’t even reported for duty before it was shut down, so there are clearly a lot of pieces still to slot together. However, a leaked WandaVision promo teased that Fox’s X-Men aren’t exactly off limits, and fans would definitely be more than happy to see Stewart’s Professor X journey into the multiverse in Doctor Strange 2.