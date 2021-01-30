Watch: Leaked WandaVision Clip Reveals The Return Of [SPOILERS]

After an eighteen-month drought of new content, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is finally back in action with WandaVision, and judging by the critical reactions, Marvel Studios’ first live-action Disney Plus series has set the bar pretty high. Sure, some fans still aren’t entirely convinced by what’s no doubt a radical departure from the 23 movies that have come before, but it seems that more and more people are beginning to take to the show.

Of course, there may be a portion of the fanbase who are pining for a bit of straightforward superhero action, and we might eventually get that. But for now, WandaVision remains a wholly unique, intriguing and entertaining slice of Marvel content. One that’s sure to only get better as it goes on. And stranger.

Indeed, the show is already very odd and unusual and it looks like it’ll continue on in that vein as pretty soon we’ll be seeing Evan Peters turn up as Quicksilver from Fox’s X-Men flicks. Which episode he’ll appear in, that we don’t know, but you can get a look at him in action via the leaked clip up above or the Tweet down below.

New WandaVision Posters Show Less Revealing Outfits For Scarlet Witch 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Obviously, given the nature of the footage, it’s hard to say exactly what’s going on here and what the context of the scene may be, but it does at least confirm all those Quicksilver rumors, and finally puts to rest the speculation over who Peters is playing. Don’t forget, many people thought he’d be showing up in a different role.

Whether this is just a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo, the beginnings of some big part for him in the narrative or something else entirely, we don’t yet know. But clearly, the WandaVision showrunners still have a few exciting surprises in store for us and we can’t wait to see how things unfold over the next few weeks.