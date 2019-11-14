Patrick Wilson Say The Conjuring 3 Is A Different Beast

Without a doubt, The Conjuring franchise has become one of the biggest and most profitable in the horror genre, and understandably so. Not only did it seriously freak out moviegoers with two installments of its own, but it’s also paved the way for an entire cinematic universe, which has films like The Nun and three Annabelle movies under its belt.

But for a while now, fans have been asking when we’ll get to see the next mainline entry in the saga, that being The Conjuring 3. Well, it’ll be with us in less than a year, arriving in the fall of 2020, and apparently, it’s going to be pretty different from what we’ve seen before.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in a recent interview, star Patrick Wilson teased what we can expect from the threequel, saying the following:

“The process [of making Conjuring 3] was fantastic, and it’s a much different feel,” he said to the outlet. “It’s still the same bones; it’s still very much Ed and Lorraine. Again, we are pushing our characters to places they haven’t gone, but the film will be a really nice addition because it’s definitely a different beast. Pun intended.”

While James Wan will return to produce The Conjuring 3, the man behind the camera this time around is Michael Chaves, whose feature debut The Curse of La Llorona arrived earlier this year to a good deal of acclaim. And while he may not be a huge name in horror just yet, Wan also produced La Llorona and recently assured us all that Chaves is the right one for the job.

“I feel like he’s this young up and coming filmmaker in this world. He’s a guy that understands how these films work. He’s really great working with actors and I feel like that’s something I want and need to work with, someone that people like Patrick and Vera would feel comfortable with.”

There’s no reason to doubt Wan, and for what it’s worth, star Vera Farmiga has already promised that The Conjuring 3 is going to be “massive” and “a doozy.” When coupled with Wilson’s words, there’s certainly a good deal of hype starting to build, and we’ll find out if the movie can live up to it all when it creeps into theaters on September 11th, 2020. Until then, watch this space for further updates.