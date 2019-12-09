Patty Jenkins Already Knows The Plot Of Wonder Woman 3

Not one to rest on her laurels, writer-director Patty Jenkins has already mapped out the “whole story” to Wonder Woman 3 – seven whole months before the release of Wonder Woman 1984.

The latter is the much-hyped sequel to Wonder Woman (watch the new trailer here), and sees Diana Prince battle through ’80s fashion to confront Cheetah and Pedro Pascal’s deliciously evil Maxwell Lord. She won’t do so alone, of course, given Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor has miraculously returned to the fore, despite making the ultimate sacrifice during the closing moments of 2017’s movie.

Looking further afield, though, and Jenkins told those in attendance at CCXP in Brazil that, yes, she’s already got the Wonder Woman 3 plot locked down. It’s really a question of whether that story outline will change and evolve as time wears on.

We actually already know the whole story to [Wonder Woman 3] and then some because there is an Amazon [spinoff] movie as well and so we already have it all mapped out. It’s just a matter of will we change our minds and when.

Don’t expect Patty Jenkins and her team to race back to Themyscira once Wonder Woman 1984 has seen the warm light of day; the director quickly clarified that her Diana Prince saga will be placed on ice for a little while until such time as Wonder Woman 3 is ready for its debut.

Jenkins continued:

I think what we don’t want to do is do it back to back. It’s been great doing these two movies back to back, but I think it’s important to give it a little rest in between. And I like doing other things in between. And Gal has other things to do. I never want to make decisions too far in advance. We have to see if we both feel like making the movie we think we want to make when the moment comes.

Wonder Woman 1984 is now officially locked for June 5th, 2020 – its third release date, no less, after originally being slated for November and December of 2019 – and the return of Diana Prince can’t come soon enough.