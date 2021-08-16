Paul Bettany Teases A Potential MCU Return For Vision

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly evolving and expanding, and with the multiverse now in play, it’s more difficult than ever to predict who could end up returning where, or which characters will be written out of the franchise for good. Vision may have been killed off for a second time during WandaVision‘s final episode, but the door was still left open for Paul Bettany to make yet another comeback.

The resurrected version initially killed by Thanos at the end of Avengers: Infinity War was reprogrammed by SWORD in an effort to put an end to Wanda Maximoff wielding her control over the town of Westview. However, he was stopped by Bettany’s benevolent manifestation after they had a long heart-to-heart about what it means to exist and feel alive, which culminated in White Vision flying off into the distance having abandoned his mission.

Naturally, we’ve heard plenty of rumors in the aftermath that the upgraded and updated sentient AI could be poised for an appearance in any number of upcoming projects, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet. However, in a new interview Bettany refused to rule out the possibility of getting back into the makeup chair as Vision one day in the future.

“It was a beautiful culmination for all these things Lizzie and I have done together. We really found a lane for ourselves, and this was different in tone from those movies. But you never know with Marvel, whether you’re done, or not. So I don’t want to call it the end yet.””

New WandaVision Posters Show Less Revealing Outfits For Scarlet Witch 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Having largely existed as a supporting character tasked with delivering exposition for the first six and a half years of his live-action MCU career, previously filling that role as the voice of Tony Stark’s JARVIS in Phase One, Bettany delivered an emotionally complex performance in WandaVision that resulted in an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, and with Scarlet Witch poised to become almost unstoppable, we know there’s a synthezoid out there somewhere who might be able to rein her in.