Paul Giamatti Addresses Spider-Man: No Way Home Rumors

During the development and production process of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, virtually everyone to have appeared in any of the previous seven live-action blockbusters starring the web-slinger, and even many names who didn’t come anywhere near him, have been linked with a cameo appearance.

Obviously, that’s completely understandable when the entire premise of Tom Holland’s third solo outing revolves around the concept of the multiverse, but it’s become a little nauseating to hear so many potential candidates repeatedly being thrown at the wall, when so far Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus are the only ones to have been officially confirmed.

However, one of the more recent lines of inquiry pegged the Sinister Six as hailing from two distinct realities, necessitating a slew of returnees. As per the scuttlebutt, Molina’s Doc Ock, Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin would emanate from the Sam Raimi timeline, while Foxx’s Max Dillon, Rhys Ifan’s Lizard and Paul Giamatti’s Rhino would fill out the roster and tie No Way Home to The Amazing Spider-Man duology as well, presenting a sizeable obstacle for anywhere up to the trio of Spideys we may or may not be getting.

However, that news doesn’t appear to have reached Giamatti himself, after the actor addressed the talk of his impending return as Aleksei Sytsevich by saying he’s fine with not being invited back into the supervillain’s mechanized suit.

“I’m happy. I hadn’t followed any of these rumors. Somebody else just asked me about this, so I hadn’t been following. I’m okay with that. I’m certainly okay to just leave it all where it is. It’s fine with me.”

Giamatti might have said that he hasn’t been following the rumors, but he’s hardly denying his involvement, either. Maybe he’d have given a more coy or direct answer had he been asked specifically about his purported involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but hopefully we’ll find out for sure whenever that first trailer finally arrives online.