Paul Rudd Massaged Seth Rogen for 40 Minutes Before Being Found Out

Earlier this year, Seth Rogen regaled his Twitter followers with the hilarious tale of how he ended up getting a massage from Paul Rudd in Las Vegas, with the tweet blowing up to the tune of almost 350,000 likes.

As the story went, Rogen was laying down on the table during a breather on the press tour for Judd Apatow comedy Knocked Up, but unbeknownst to him, the masseuse had stepped out of the way and allowed his co-star to take over, a situation that many people found themselves incredibly jealous of.

However, what Rogen failed to mention is that it took 40 minutes for him to even notice, after Rudd hilariously revealed the finer details of the bizarre event during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“It was like in Indiana Jones when he takes the idol away and he puts the bag of sand. I was doing his shoulders and arms and he is not opening his eyes. And then I just started massaging his face… for at least 40 minutes.”

Being massaged by the Sexiest Man Alive is an honor that not many people can lay claim to, and Rudd was evidently very good at it seeing as it took Rogen the better part of an hour to realize that he was the victim of what must be one of the most relaxing pranks we’ve ever heard of. Maybe if the whole movie star thing doesn’t work out, the Ant-Man star could try his luck at turning it into a full-time gig.