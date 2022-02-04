‘Peacemaker’ star reveals the hilarious way he first met James Gunn

With actor Chukwudi Iwuji working so frequently these days with director and comic book movie adaptation magnate James Gunn, you may be surprised to hear the not-so-glamorous way the two met.

Iwuji has a prominent role in the Gunn-helmed HBO Max DC series Peacemaker as no-nonsense squad leader Clemson Murn, as well as a yet-unnamed role in the upcoming Marvel sequel, co-written and directed by Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

In a new roundtable press discussion (via TheDirect), Iwuji explained that the two met via Gunn butt-dialing him by mistake.

“I never met him. In fact, the first time I met James [Gunn] he accidentally butt-dialed me on Christmas Eve by mistake on Facetime. That’s when I first met him. So I got the role [of Clemson Murn] never meeting him.”

Later on, when the pair finally met face-to-face on the set of Peacemaker, Iwuji said they “gelled” quite a bit, which led to Gunn taking Iwuji aside during the filming of the dance number to offer Iwuji the Guardians role.

Shortly after Iwuji was confirmed for the Marvel role back in early Nov. 2021, Gunn called him “one of the best actors I’ve worked with.”

The obvious chemistry between Iwuji and Gunn makes for quite the adorkable bromance, complete with one of the best meet-cutes ever.

Given his excellent portrayal as the morally complex Clemson in Peacemaker, we’re excited to see what Iwuji brings to the spacefaring adventure threequel when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters May 5, 2023.