Peacock Welcomes All Of Your Favorite Horror Icons Home This October
Some horror fans binge their favorite terror-filled films and TV year-round, while others save the spooky watch-a-thons until closer to Halloween. Whatever your scary entertainment style is, you can’t go wrong when you tune in to watch horror icons paint the walls red.
From Jason Voorhees to Chucky—there’s a place in the scary movie realm for any kind of horror fans. Haunted houses, serial killers, possessed dolls, and ghosts and demons all reign supreme during the spooky season, and Peacock is getting in on the fun.
In addition to bringing Halloween Kills to fans at home on the theater release date; the streaming service just announced its October line-up and many of your favorite horror staples are invited!
Sit back, conjure up a fangtastic drink and snack, and enjoy the haunts and spooks starting October 1st.
OCTOBER 1
30 Days of Night, 2007
Alien vs. Predator, 2004
Bad Moon, 1996
The Blob, 1988
Bride of Chucky, 1998
The Burbs, 1989
Cat People, 1982
Child’s Play 2, 1990
Child’s Play 3, 1991
Cult of Chucky, 2017
Curse of Chucky, 2013
Curse of the Fly, 1965
Day of the Dead, 1985
Devil, 2010
Dracula, 1931
Dracula, 1979
The Fly, 1958
Freddy Vs. Jason, 2003
Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare, 1991
Friday the 13th, 1980
Friday the 13th – Part II, 1981
Friday the 13th – Part V: A New Beginning, 1985
Friday the 13th – Part VI: Jason Lives, 1986
Friday the 13th – Part VII: The New Blood, 1988
Friday the 13th – Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan, 1989
The Funhouse, 1981
Gremlins, 1984
Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990
The Hills Have Eyes 2, 2007
I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997
It Follows, 2015
Jason X, 2001
A Nightmare on Elm Street, 1984
A Nightmare on Elm Street, 2010
A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, 1985
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors, 1987
A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, 1988
A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, 1989
The Omen, 2006
The People Under the Stairs, 1991
Predator, 1987
Predator 2, 1990
Predators, 2010
Prince of Darkness, 1987
Prometheus, 2012
Psycho IV: The Beginning, 1990
Return of the Fly, 1959
Rings, 2017
Saw, 2004
Saw 2, 2005
Saw 3, 2006
Saw 3D, 2010
Saw 4, 2007
Saw 5, 2008
Saw 6, 2009
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, 2019
Seed of Chucky, 2004
Separation, 2021
Shocker, 1989
The Sixth Sense, 1999
The Skeleton Key, 2005
Slither, 2006
Tales from the Hood 3, 2020
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, 2003
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, 1986
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, 2006
Videodrome, 1983
Village of the Damned, 1995
OCTOBER 2
Tales from the Hood 2, 2018
OCTOBER 13
Dead Silence, 2007
OCTOBER 15
Halloween Kills, 2021
OCTOBER 21 The Girl in the Woods, Season 1 (Peacock Original)
A slew of legends will be at your fingertips this spooky season thanks to Peacock! Happy haunting.