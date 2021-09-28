Peacock Welcomes All Of Your Favorite Horror Icons Home This October

Some horror fans binge their favorite terror-filled films and TV year-round, while others save the spooky watch-a-thons until closer to Halloween. Whatever your scary entertainment style is, you can’t go wrong when you tune in to watch horror icons paint the walls red.



From Jason Voorhees to Chucky—there’s a place in the scary movie realm for any kind of horror fans. Haunted houses, serial killers, possessed dolls, and ghosts and demons all reign supreme during the spooky season, and Peacock is getting in on the fun.

In addition to bringing Halloween Kills to fans at home on the theater release date; the streaming service just announced its October line-up and many of your favorite horror staples are invited!



Sit back, conjure up a fangtastic drink and snack, and enjoy the haunts and spooks starting October 1st.

OCTOBER 1

30 Days of Night, 2007

Alien vs. Predator, 2004

Bad Moon, 1996

The Blob, 1988

Bride of Chucky, 1998

The Burbs, 1989

Cat People, 1982

Child’s Play 2, 1990

Child’s Play 3, 1991

Cult of Chucky, 2017

Curse of Chucky, 2013

Curse of the Fly, 1965

Day of the Dead, 1985

Devil, 2010

Dracula, 1931

Dracula, 1979

The Fly, 1958

Freddy Vs. Jason, 2003

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare, 1991

Friday the 13th, 1980

Friday the 13th – Part II, 1981

Friday the 13th – Part V: A New Beginning, 1985

Friday the 13th – Part VI: Jason Lives, 1986

Friday the 13th – Part VII: The New Blood, 1988

Friday the 13th – Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan, 1989

The Funhouse, 1981

Gremlins, 1984

Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990

The Hills Have Eyes 2, 2007

I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997

It Follows, 2015

Jason X, 2001

A Nightmare on Elm Street, 1984

A Nightmare on Elm Street, 2010

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, 1985

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors, 1987

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, 1988

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, 1989

The Omen, 2006

The People Under the Stairs, 1991

Predator, 1987

Predator 2, 1990

Predators, 2010

Prince of Darkness, 1987

Prometheus, 2012

Psycho IV: The Beginning, 1990

Return of the Fly, 1959

Rings, 2017

Saw, 2004

Saw 2, 2005

Saw 3, 2006

Saw 3D, 2010

Saw 4, 2007

Saw 5, 2008

Saw 6, 2009

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, 2019

Seed of Chucky, 2004

Separation, 2021

Shocker, 1989

The Sixth Sense, 1999

The Skeleton Key, 2005

Slither, 2006

Tales from the Hood 3, 2020

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, 2003

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, 1986

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, 2006

Videodrome, 1983

Village of the Damned, 1995

OCTOBER 2

Tales from the Hood 2, 2018

OCTOBER 13

Dead Silence, 2007

OCTOBER 15

Halloween Kills, 2021

OCTOBER 21 The Girl in the Woods, Season 1 (Peacock Original)

A slew of legends will be at your fingertips this spooky season thanks to Peacock! Happy haunting.