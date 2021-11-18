Pedro Almodóvar says he’d direct a superhero movie on one condition

The Power of the Dog director Jane Campion became the latest high-profile filmmaker to pile onto the superhero genre, revealing that she actively dislikes them. Her comments came hot on the heels of Ridley Scott succinctly describing comic book adaptations as “f*cking boring as sh*t”, putting them firmly into the Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola camp.

All four of those acclaimed talents have at least one Academy Award each under their belts, so you’d be forgiven for thinking that anyone to have made their name in the realms of acclaimed prestige cinema would share a very similar opinion. Thankfully, Pedro Almodóvar has refused to join the ranks.

In an interview with Variety, the two-time Oscar winner and brains behind Talk to Her, Bad Education, The Skin I Live In, Pain and Glory and the upcoming Parallel Mothers admitted that he’d happily direct a Batgirl movie, but only if he was given the complete creative freedom to shape the project in his own image.

As exciting as an Almodóvar Batgirl would be, the fact Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Billal Fallah are gearing up to bring Barbara Gordon into live-action for HBO Max with Leslie Grace in the title role means that it’s almost certainly never going to happen, as much as we’d love to see it.