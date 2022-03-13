Pedro Pascal can’t believe he got to make a movie with Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage recently came up with a theory that saw him try to rationalize the internet’s love for him, but he might need another one to explain his popularity among his peers.

Self-aware and incredibly meta action comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent releases in just a few short weeks, with the plot following jobbing actor Nicolas Cage as he agrees to make a personal appearance at the birthday party of a superfan, who also happens to be a wanted cartel kingpin.

Pedro Pascal co-stars as aforementioned billionaire Javi Gutierrez, and in a recent interview with Movie Extras Videos, The Mandalorian star admitted that he couldn’t believe he got to share the screen with one of his acting idols.

“I would never have imagined I would ever actually, you know, meet one of my heroes. Whether I liked it or not, I saw his movies more than I saw other people’s movies. So, I don’t know how to describe what it was like in terms of being here and having this experience, because on the first day of shooting and saying ‘Action!’ I’m in a scene with Nicolas Cage. I know how sycophantic it sounds, but that’s the way it is.”

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent looks like it’s going to be a lot of fun when it lands on April 22, and it sounds as though Pascal didn’t really need to get into character in order to convince audiences that he’s a huge fan of the leading man.