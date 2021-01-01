Pedro Pascal Is Currently The Most Popular Star In The World

Pedro Pascal is officially the most popular star in the world right now. December was a crazy busy month for the actor, as he featured in not just one or even two, but three major projects which have released over the past few weeks. Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian wrapped up its hit second season before Christmas and on December 25th, Wonder Woman 1984 debuted on HBO Max while We Can Be Heroes went up on Netflix.

It’s not surprising, then, that Pascal is now sitting as the internet’s most popular celebrity. IMDb’s Top Star Meter ranks who’s currently trending online based on profile views. For the past few weeks, The Queen’s Gambit actress Anya Taylor-Joy has clung to the top spot, but at this point, Pascal has taken over and is officially labelled as the most viewed star on IMDb.

Moff Gideon Returns In More New Mandalorian Season 2 Photos 1 of 9

Several of his colleagues from his recent projects are also featured in the current top 10. The Mandalorian‘s Gina Carano – who Pascal has recently defended in the face of widespread backlash – was in second a couple of weeks ago but is now occupying fourth place. Meanwhile, Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, has hiked up from 20th to 5th thanks to WW84 finally dropping. The Mandalorian showrunner Jon Favreau then sits at 6th, with guest star Katee Sackhoff in seventh.

Pascal will next be seen in wild action comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, starring Nicolas Cage as a heightened version of himself who’s hired to appear at a birthday party by an eccentric Mexican billionaire played by Pedro. It’s due out in theaters in March. He’ll then turn up in spy thriller Tropico alongside Morena Baccarin and Willem Dafoe. And, of course, he’ll eventually return in The Mandalorian season 3, though that might not arrive until early 2022. Like Maxwell Lord almost says in WW84, life is good for Pedro Pascal.