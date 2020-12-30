It’s been a strange year for Gina Carano. The former MMA fighter and actress featured prominently in the smash hit second season of The Mandalorian, which helped her trend high on IMDb’s Top Star Meter, but she’s also come under a ton of fire on social media for sharing her divisive opinions online, such as anti-mask/vaccine sentiments and support for President Trump’s claims of election voter fraud. Carano has always stood up for herself against her haters, though, and now her Mandalorian co-star Pedro Pascal seems to have publicly thrown his lot behind her, too.

As Wiki Of Thornes reports, the actor shared a piece of fan art that sees Din Djarin hugging Carano’s Cara Dune. “Friendship. #ThisIsTheWay Artist: @cranitys,” he wrote in his caption. He didn’t directly reference the controversy surrounding his co-star, then, but it’s clear what the message is here. And that’s that the star is sticking behind his friend and doesn’t support the calls from some quarters for her to be fired from the show. Carano herself reacted to the post as well and was clearly touched, commenting with three heart emojis.

Pedro Pascal Shows His Support For Gina Carano With Cute Mandalorian Fan Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

This isn’t the first time Pascal has made clear his support for the actress, of course, with his caption on a previous post referring to her as “indomitable.” Meanwhile, another Mandalorian star has likewise shared the love on social media. Ming-Na Wen – who plays Fennec Shand – gushed about her time working with Carano on season 2 on Twitter, saying that one of the best parts about joining the SW universe was getting to know her.

There’s been some talk of Disney/Lucasfilm maybe letting Gina Carano go in light of the controversy surrounding her, but there’s no official news on this front as yet and given that she has the backing of her co-stars behind her, it seems she may escape the backlash unscathed. In any case, we should find out for sure whether she’ll be returning as Cara Dune or not quite soon, as The Mandalorian season 3 is expected to shoot after The Book of Boba Fett completes production.