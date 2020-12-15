Gina Carano Backlash Has Made Her The Second Most Popular Star In The World

Despite – or maybe because of – the constant controversy surrounding the actress on social media, The Mandalorian star Gina Carano is currently the second most popular celebrity in the world, according to IMDb. The site’s Top Star Meter gauges the amount of interest on an actor’s profile and this week, sitting behind The Queen’s Gambit‘s Anya Taylor-Joy is Carano in the number two position.

The former MMA fighter is very much in the public eye right now, thanks to her multiple appearances on the aforementioned Star Wars show this season and, on a less positive note, for coming under fire on social media. As you may’ve seen, she frequently shares posts offering up her divisive opinions, such as anti-mask and anti-vaccination views and calling into question mail-in ballots for the presidential election, which presumably means she supports President Trump’s bid to retain power.

It’s unclear, then, whether Carano has climbed up to upper part of IMDb’s Top Star Meter because folks are enjoying her performance on The Mandalorian or because they’re being drawn to her profile due to all the negative press she’s getting. She does have a lot of support out there, of course, with her loyal fans hitting back at campaigns and petitions asking for Lucasfilm to fire her. Her co-star Pedro Pascal has also appeared to stand behind her, labelling the actress “indomitable” in an Instagram post.

Speaking of Pascal, Mando himself features on the IMDb Top Star Meter, too, alongside other Mandalorian cast members Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand) and Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano). All three have been big talking points during season 2 of the show and you can catch the upcoming finale this Friday on Disney Plus. Where Gina Carano‘s future with the franchise goes from here, though, and whether she’ll turn up in any of those newly announced Star Wars series, remains unknown for now.