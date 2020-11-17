The Mandalorian’s Gina Carano Fires Back At Critics After Twitter Tries To Cancel Her

You don’t spend years dedicating your life to martial arts and professional fighting without developing a thick skin and a massive amount of physical and mental toughness, which is probably why Gina Carano doesn’t care in the slightest that fans are once again calling for her to be fired from The Mandalorian, marking the second time in less than a week that she’s blown up the internet with some social media activity that not everyone agreed with.

Obviously, it’s difficult to drop someone from their job just because you don’t respect their personal and/or political opinions, so Carano is pretty much free to post whatever she wants, and given her online reputation over the last year or so, you get the distinct impression that she enjoys deliberately riling up the Star Wars fanbase.

After #FireGinaCarano found itself trending the other day, the 38 year-old hopped back onto Twitter to deliver a rebuttal to the thousands of people demanding that Lucasfilm either find somebody else to play Cara Dune or get rid of her entirely, and you can check out the actress’ post below.

At this point, it seems very unlikely that the studio’s going to take any sort of meaningful action, especially when there are still five episodes of The Mandalorian‘s second season to go and we haven’t even been reintroduced to Carano’s character yet. Besides, somebody’s online likes and dislikes shouldn’t have any bearing on people’s enjoyment of the product that they appear in, but as we’ve seen numerous times during the Disney era, Star Wars fans are hardly against the idea of mounting aggressive social media campaigns to target things that they don’t agree with.