The Mandalorian’s Gina Carano Is Geeking Out Over Book Of Boba Fett Spinoff

The Mandalorian star Gina Carano can’t wait to see Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand get a bigger role in upcoming spinoff series The Book of Boba Fett. The show, headed by Temuera Morrison as the resurrected bounty hunter, was announced via a post-credits scene in the recent season 2 finale of the hit Star Wars series. Book of Boba Fett will follow the character as he takes over the criminal underworld of Tatooine, with Shand as his right-hand woman.

In response to the news, Ming-Na Wen shared her excitement on social media, admitting, “Is it weird that I’m geeking out over my own life right now?” Her Mandalorian co-star Carano then quote-tweeted Wen’s tweet, praising the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actress in the process.

“I just adore this woman.. you can feel her heart exploding with happiness. SO deserving! Shining bright over there @MingNa,” Carano wrote. “I’m geekin out for you too.”

Wen then replied to Carano’s message, in turn gushing about the Cara Dune star. “I love love love you, girlfriend!! Thank you for geeking out with me! I’m so happy,” Wen said. “@themandalorian not only got me into @starwars, but also bringing you into my life. Let’s keep kicking butt!!”

Wen and Carano were both independently in Mandalorian season 1, but they didn’t work together on the show until the final two episodes of season 2, when Din Djarin formed a team of allies – including the two women – to help him rescue Grogu from Moff Gideon. Dune and Shand were shown to get along well during this storyline and it seems that reflects the bond that the actresses formed off-screen.

Wen is the latest Mandalorian star to show support for Carano in the face of the widespread controversy the actress has generated online over the past few months, thanks to her divisive anti-mask/vaccine opinions and pro-Trump political views. As things stand, though, this hasn’t led to Disney dropping the actress from the franchise and it seems she has the support of her colleagues, like Wen and Pedro Pascal.

The Book of Boba Fett debuts on Disney Plus in December 2021, ahead of The Mandalorian season 3.