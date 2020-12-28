Pedro Pascal’s New Movie Is Dominating Netflix

There are very few filmmakers in Hollywood that possess the sheer breadth of talents as Robert Rodriguez. You name a job on a crew and chances are that he’s done it, from acting as re-recording mixer and visual effects supervisor to production designer and Steadicam operator.

He’s going to have to get used to answering to those above him now that he’s signed on to join the Disney empire as one of the executive producers on Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett, but his latest movie sees him wearing multiple hats once again. We Can Be Heroes was added to Netflix on Christmas Day, with Rodriguez filling the roles of producer, writer, director, cinematographer and editor of the superhero family film.

The plot finds the world’s costumed crimefighters kidnapped by alien invaders, forcing their children to team up and work as a unit to save both their parents and the planet. We Can Be Heroes falls firmly into the same section of Rodriguez’s filmography as the Spy Kids franchise and The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, but it’s getting decent reviews from critics and holds a Rotten Tomatoes score of 67%.

Rodriguez shot the movie with Pedro Pascal long before he stepped in as a last-minute replacement to helm The Mandalorian episode “The Tragedy,” but they’ll no doubt become more familiar with each other the longer the Desperado director sticks around the Star Wars universe. For the moment, though, We Can Be Heroes is proving to be one of Netflix‘s first big post-Christmas hits, and is currently the second most-watched movie on the platform across the world behind George Clooney’s The Midnight Sky, which isn’t a bad showing at all.