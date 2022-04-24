'The Batman' Concept Art Reveals Alternate Penguin Look

The Batman concept art for the Penguin reveals a dramatically different look compared to the theatrical release.

The concept art posted on Twitter showed images of Colin Farrell created by Adam Brockbank. Cobblepot looks overtly debonaire and stylish in expensive-looking suits and Farrell is recognizable in them. In the theatrical release, the actor looks nothing like himself. He’s got prosthetics on his face as well as scars which give him a much grittier look than the concept art conveyed.

In The Batman, Oswald Cobblepott is the head of the Falcone Crime Syndicate and operates at the Iceberg Lounge. He hasn’t yet become the Penguin fan’s love and fear, and in many ways its his origin story. Batman first meets Cobblepot in the Iceberg Lounge when he questions him about the Riddler who’s been killing Gotham City’s corrupted elite.

It’s evident that director Matt Reeves wanted an edgier approach to the character. The beauty of concept art is that creators can toy around with ideas before landing on the one that works, and Farrell’s Penguin has won over many people. It was hard for many Batman fans to remember that it was actually Farrell playing the Penguin which is a testament to the Prosthetic Renaissance company and the actor’s talent.

Penguin will be getting his own HBO Max series chronicling his rise to power to become one of Gotham’s most notorious crime bosses. The series will be produced by Reeves and film producer Dylan Clark, and there are still plans to use him in The Batman sequel for an even bigger role.

The Batman is available to stream on HBO Max.